Mild January Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and warmer today with spotty light rain likely. Southerly winds will push temps into the lower 60’s. Rain totals this time will be on the lighter side…less than 1/10 inch. Brighter and colder Thursday with seasonable temps in the lower 40’s
We are on alert for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain early Friday. Slick road conditions possible since temps will drop below freezing during the morning commute. Precipitation changing to rain by Friday afternoon. with high temps in the lower 40’s. Saturday will bring more rain and wind as high temps climb into the lower 50’s. Rainfall 1-2 inches possible through Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.