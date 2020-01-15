Mail service restored in W. Owensboro after stoppage

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Mail service has been restored to the Dugan Best neighborhood on the west side of Owensboro, following a week-long stoppage.
Back on Dec. 27, the city’s postal service sent a letter to residents that their mail would be suspended due to complaints from mail carriers that they were being attacked by dogs. The post office also wanted residents to install mailboxes by the street.
Well, neighbors went straight to Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, who then met with postal workers and animal control.
“I instructed the animal control officer to make up some cards to hand to the postmaster to hand out to the postal servicemen and women, in case they ever get attacked by a dog,” Mattingly explains. “I think it’s unreasonable to take away mail serivce that’s been door to door forever and require postal boxes to be placed athe curb.”
Mattingly encourages anybody that sees a dog chasing people or running free to contact animal control or the police department.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.