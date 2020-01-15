The Isaiah 1:17 Project encourages support of foster families on 1/17

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Isaiah 1:17 Project is calling Jan. 17 a “Day of Hope.”
They say 1000 children in Vanderburgh Co. and more than 13,000 in Indiana are currently in foster care.
Children often aren’t able to take their belongings with them, and the Isaiah 1:17 Project works to reduce the trauma of losing everything they call their own.
“On a day when a child is often losing everything they know and own, we are able give them a bag filled with age-appropriate clothing, supplies and comfort items that belong solely to them,” said Marcia Lambert, Director of The Isaiah 1:17 Project.
The Isaiah 1:17 Project partners with area hospitals, DCS offices, schools and emergency response personnel, to distribute their Bags of Hope.
The Project currently serves a seven-county area, but Vanderburgh County, with 1000 children in foster care and only 150 foster families providing care, has a special need for their support.
Jeremy Seger, President of the Isaiah 1:17 Project Board of Directors and member of the Vanderburgh Co. Foster Care Coalition, says, “Caring for a child in foster care can put a strain on a family and providing these sorts of wrap-around supports makes it easier for families to say ‘yes” to being part of the solution.”
“The January 17 ‘1/17 Day of Hope’ is designed to encourage the communities we serve to get involved in the Isaiah 1:17 message, ‘Learn to do right; Seek justice,
defend the oppressed, take up the cause of the fatherless,….’” said Marcia.
Here are some ways you can help:
● Sponsor a Value Every Child Bag of Hope packing event
● Collect items for the Bags of Hope
● Attend an Isaiah 1:17 Project Volunteer Call Out event
Here are some upcoming events:
Vanderburgh County, Feb. 3 at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer @ 1811 Lincoln Avenue. 5:30 p.m.
Knox County, Jan. 21 at UMC @1548 S. Hart St. Rd, Vincennes, 6 pm EST
Gibson County, Feb. 4 at Oasis Committed Youth Center @ 1112 S. Stormont, Princeton. 6 p.m.
Posey County, Feb. 13 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church @1425 Oliver Rd. N, Wadesville. 6 p.m.
Warrick, Spencer, Pike, Feb. 17 at Hemminway Presbyterian Church @124 E. Sycamore, Boonville. 6 p.m.
