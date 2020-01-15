Gibson Co. murder trial delayed for 4th time

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Monday’s trial date for Jacob Wilson has been cancelled.
He’s one of two people charged in the 2018 death of Samuel Bethe of Buckskin.
Court records show the delay is after Wilson’s defense requested a psychological evaluation.
A competency hearing is set for Jan. 24, and two weeks have now been reserved for the trial starting March 9.
Court records show Wilson refused psychiatric evaluation in December.
Ashley Robling’s trial is set for Feb. 17.
Both were arrested in Illinois after Bethe was found inside his burning home in March 2018.
Authorities say he had been shot in the head.
The prosecutor is seeking life without parole for both defendants.
Court records show the county has already paid thousands of dollars in public defender fees and other outside professional services.
