Gibson Co. home ‘a total loss’ after Tues. night fire

OWENSVVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County family is safe after escaping from their burning home late Tuesday.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. at 201 North Scott Street in Owensville. Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District Chief Jeromy Wade tells us when they arrived, flames and heavy smoke were coming from the house.
“I was sitting in the living room watching television and heard the commotion and came outside to see what was going on," says Terry Page, a Scott Street neighbor. "Flames coming out of the top of the roof, right in the center of the house.”
Wade says the family and their animals got out in time and they were able to save some of their belongings.
We are told the fire started in the ceiling of the first floor, then spread up to the second floor, continuing into the attic. Chief Wade says the house is a total loss.
According to Chief Wade, a wood-burning stove may be the cause.
