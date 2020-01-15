Former Evansville doctor sentenced in child porn case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Evansville doctor, John Honnigford, 47, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years in prison.
Honnigford had pleaded guilty to possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.
“Publically, Honnigford was a trusted physician, expected to maintain a high level of patient care; but behind closed doors, he is a child predator,” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting child predators and keeping innocent children safe from being exploited by individuals, like Honnigford.”
In March 2017, the FBI started an undercover investigation into file sharing activity on the internet.
They say 188 files were linked to Honnigford’s Evansville home.
In May 2017, a search warrant was executed.
Officials say Honnigford admitted he had a problem and tried to get help in the past.
A complete search of Honnigford’s hard drives and computer found 10,178 images, 72 videos, and 11 bondage images ranging from toddler to pre-teen.
“The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the most vulnerable of our communities who are defenseless and this sentence reinforces the message that we will continue to make identifying and investigating perpetrators a high priority,” said Special Agent in Charge Grant Mendenhall. “Our children will always have an advocate in the FBI to ensure those who would exploit pay the price for their criminal activity.”
Officials say Honnigford will serve 10 years’ supervised release following his prison sentence.
