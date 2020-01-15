Driver arrested after trooper stops him for speeding in stolen car, ISP says

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Gibson County after he was caught speeding in a stolen car, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP says Tuesday night, just after 9, a trooper was patrolling US 41 near SR 68 when he stopped the driver of a 1998 Toyota 4-Runner for driving 84 mph.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Cody A. Randall, of Jeffersonville.
ISP says the trooper detected signs of impairment, but Randall refused to submit to a chemical test. State police say further investigation also showed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Louisville.
Randall was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.
