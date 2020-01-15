Dozens of animals finding homes thanks to It Takes a Village

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village in Spencer County is seeing some success.
Since they opened their doors, they have adopted out nearly 30 cats and dogs. They have brought in over 60 animals, 30 of which are in foster homes across the county.
They have had to turn away some cats due to their lack of space.
The shelter says they hope to see more foot traffic to come into their facility in the new year, but they are happy to see so much community support.
“We just need more visitors to come out," says Jessa McCauley with It Takes A Village. "The community has been very supportive overall. They’ve dropped off a lot of donations of paper towells and cat litter. Any time we’ve put out requests with a specific need, they’ve been there for us.”
If you would like to adopt an animal from the Spencer County It Takes a Village, they are open every Tuesday through Saturday.
