Cool sunshine Thursday, wintry mix possible, then rain on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Dense fog blanketed the Tri-State on Wednesday morning, but lifted by afternoon. Temperatures will dive below freezing on Thursday morning and recover into the lower 40s by afternoon. Skies should be mainly clear on Thursday. Another storm system heads our way on Friday and Saturday. By Friday morning, lows will dip to near 20 degrees. Strong south winds will push the mercury back into the upper 40s later in the day. We may see a brief period of wintry mix, followed by rain. Windy and wet for Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Sharply colder again for Sunday-Tuesday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.