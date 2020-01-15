Bend Gate Elem. students get Iditarod lesson

“Following the Iditarod, the teachers that do in the classroom, it’s just like mushing," Land explains. "It’s all about joy, it’s all about following something that is exciting that gets the kids’ hearts racing. They want to go see how their musher is doing, they want to learn about what’s going on in Alaska with it being warmer, they want to learn about all of these elements. Because it impacts a subject that they find exciting.”