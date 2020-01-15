Bend Gate Elem. students get Iditarod lesson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some furry visitors stopped by Bend Gate Elementary School on Wednesday.
A sled dog team and their owner travel across the country teaching students about Iditarod racing.
Karen Land, a former dog musher and one of her dogs, Noggin, taught students and faculty about the sport. Land touched on the intricacies of the race, what to wear, and safety measures during the 900 plus mile races.
“Following the Iditarod, the teachers that do in the classroom, it’s just like mushing," Land explains. "It’s all about joy, it’s all about following something that is exciting that gets the kids’ hearts racing. They want to go see how their musher is doing, they want to learn about what’s going on in Alaska with it being warmer, they want to learn about all of these elements. Because it impacts a subject that they find exciting.”
Land also said her favorite part of speaking at schools is showing the kids how much fun the dogs have during the races.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.