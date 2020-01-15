11 arrested during ‘Operation Dealer’s Choice’ in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Eleven people were arrested during a joint law enforcement operation in White County.
Authorities say “Operation Dealer’s Choice” was conducted early Wednesday morning by elements of the White Co. Sheriff’s Office, Carmi police and the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force.
They say the detail was the result of a months-long investigation that resulted in numerous drug-related charges.
We’re told 11 people are currently facing charges, but more arrests are anticipated:
