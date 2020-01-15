Aces look to end 4 game losing streak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Purple Aces will have a daunting task as the team takes a trip to Terre Haute on Wednesday.
The UE men will look to break a four-game losing streak, and simultaneously look to break an eight-game losing streak to Indiana State.
Evansville is going through mid-season woes at a time when conference play just began.
The last four losses have all come at the hands of Missouri Valley opponents with UE averaging just 56 points in league play.
While the Aces are coming off a 34-point defeat at the hands of the Ramblers over the weekend, the team now looks to regroup ahead of ISU on Wednesday.
“You gotta stop people and you gotta score, it sounds pretty simple but there’s ways to do it, and we’re just trying to figure out the ways that work for our group right now, especially with DeAndre being out, and with Coach Walt not being here so we gotta try, it’s not fair to anybody," said Sam Cunliffe, a junior guard. "It’s the middle of the season, it’s hard to try to do that, you had months prior to the season to build something, and now you’re trying to reconstruct so we’re trying to figure it out one day at a time and see what works for us and what doesn’t.”
“Any road win is great, regardless of what your situation is, but for this team, in particular, a road win would mean everything," said Bennie Seltzer, interim head coach. "It would also let our guys know that we’re still a good basketball team, regardless of what we’re going through and the adversity that we’re involved in now, we’re still a good basketball team, and I think that would be the best message for us.”
Evansville and Indiana State are set to tip-off at 6:00 Wednesday night.
