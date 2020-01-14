Showers Wednesday, wintry mix possible Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and mild weather for the Tri-State will transition to cloudy with showers by Wednesday. We’ll keep our warmer-than-average temps through Wednesday and then drop for the remainder of the week. Showers will depart on Wednesday evening and Thursday will be mainly dry but cooler with highs in the middle 40s. Another system pushes in late Thursday and early Friday morning. Temperatures will be below freezing at that time, so we are on alert for a wintry mix and possible driving hazard early Friday. Temps will be on the rise through the day on Friday, and we will likely transition to rain in the afternoon. Another windy day Saturday with rain likely. Much colder to start next week.