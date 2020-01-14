Proposal to raise daycare rates for employees of EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A proposal to raise daycare tuition for employees of the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation came on Monday night’s school board meeting.
Tuition for the “We Care” program would jump $30 per month in two steps.
By July of 2020, tuition for infants and toddlers would be $180 a month.
Pre-K tuition would increase to $150.
Superintendent Dr. David Smith assured the board that those rates are competitive and "We Care" would still be part of the district’s employee benefit program.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.