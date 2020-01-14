EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A proposal to increase Wee Care costs for EVSC employees was brought before the EVSC board on Monday night. If passed, it would increase child daycare costs by $30 per week by July 1.
This is the second year that EVSC has offered its Wee Care program. It provides infant and pre-school care for EVSC employees’ children.
Current rates for infant and toddler care costs $150 per week while pre-school care is $120 per week.
EVSC says that if the $30 per week increase is approved, their cost will still remain below the local average for similar care services.
Public Information Officer Jason Woebkenberg says the program cares for the children of around 100 employees.
He says child care costs are rising from staffing, supplies and licensing fees.
“We continually have to assess program costs, and we want to make sure that Wee Care is a sustainable program," Woebkenberg said. "We are so excited about it. It has been met with such high remarks. People are very happy with it, and we’ve truly made sure it is a quality program. But it has to be sustainable, and so programming costs do increase. They have increased since we started the program two years ago.”
Woebkenberg says the EVSC board will vote on the proposal in two weeks, and if passed, it will be a gradual increase. First by $15 per week in April and an additional $15 beginning in July.
