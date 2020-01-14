Princeton parks and rec to discuss creating 5-year park plan at Mon. meeting

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton and Recreation Department is meeting at 7 Monday night for the first meeting of 2020.
14 News talked with Brent Denbo, the City of Princeton parks superintendent. He tells us there are quite a few things on Monday night’s agenda, including a discussion to create a five-year comprehensive parks plan.
He says the parks board and city council are planning on working together on this. Denbo tells us he’s currently looking at building an inclusive park at Kitty Land in Lafayette Park.
Denbo says they’ll also be discussing Jack Bishop Park that’s in the county’s jurisdiction but has been maintained by the city for the last 25 years.
“That relationship has evolved over the years from the city kind of helping out to whenever we could to make sure that the park was well kept and well-groomed to the city taking on all responsibilities for that park," Dendo said.
He also tells us that due to budget cuts and an increase of upkeep costs, it’s been challenging to fit into their budget.
