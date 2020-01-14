Police: Drunk driver causes crash, keeps going

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Detective says he spotted a SUV speeding down the Lloyd Expressway Monday evening.
He says the driver was going around 80-90 mph and weaving around other cars in his way.
The detective says another driver had to swerve to avoid being hit, causing her to crash into another car.
He says the driver of the SUV kept going.
A witness told police she spotted the SUV after the crash, still speeding down the Lloyd.
She says she saw the driver hit the barrier wall and keep going, so she got the license plate number.
Officers say that number came back to a woman who works at a restaurant on Green River Road.
When they arrived, they say the SUV was parked directly in front of the restaurant.
They say it was running, and an empty alcohol bottle could be seen in the floor.
Inside the restaurant, police say the owner of the car was talking with Lauwrence Washington.
The owner of the car said she worked all day, and Washington was there to pick her up.
While questioning Washington, police say he admitted to seeing the crash on the Lloyd, but didn’t think he had to stop.
He also says he tapped a barrier wall, but again didn’t think he had to stop.
Police say he admitted to drinking and tested more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
They say he’s on probation from another case.
Washington faces several charges including hit and run, OMVWI, reckless driving, and driving without insurance.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.