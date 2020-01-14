Evansville Police Deptartment releases 2019 crime statistics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has released its 2019 crime statistics.
The numbers are compared to those of 2018, and in several crime categories, the numbers went down.
According to the numbers, there were big decreases in burglary and auto theft. The number of robberies was also down.
The number of manslaughter cases went down by one since there weren’t any in 2019.
There was a big increase in aggravated assault by almost 300 cases. Rape, attempted rape and arson were also up slightly. The numbers also show there was one more murder in 2019.
Overall, the statistics show that crime was down by 95 cases.
Sgt. Nick Winsett with EPD said this could partly be because of their social media strategy.
“A lot of people have been reaching out to the police department, our we tip line, all of these ways people can contact us and tell us about crimes that are going on, it helps without solvability in these crimes," said Sgt. Winsett.
You can find EPD’s full report here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.