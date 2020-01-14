Kentucky governor to give State of the Commonwealth speech

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his first State of the Commonwealth speech to lawmakers and a statewide television audience.
The speech in the House chambers will be broadcast on Kentucky Educational Television.
House and Senate members will convene at 7 p.m. EST for the speech.
The Democratic governor will outline some of his top priorities to the Republican-dominated legislature. This year’s legislative session will continue until mid-April.
The Tuesday evening event is the first of two major speeches the governor will deliver to lawmakers this month.
Beshear will present his budget plans to lawmakers in late January.
