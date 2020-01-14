Jailer: Henderson Co. Detention Center sanitizing after virus outbreak

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at the Henderson County Detention Center tell us the stomach bug has affected more than half of the inmate population.
Jailer Amy Brady tells 14 News that once jail staff realized the problem was widespread, the facility went into “quarantine” status.
She says they’ve been sanitizing the jail and passing out supplies to sick inmates. Brady says the jail physician has checked out many of the inmates.
Brady also says the health department and water department have been inside the jail to take samples.
The jailer says only a few inmates are still feeling sick. She tells us the jail is waiting on lab results to find out what was making people sick.
“We’re hoping to know what it was just for peace of mind, but in the big picture, according to the state, we may never know what it was," said Jailer Amy Brady. "But we’ve been on top of it. Everyone’s done a good job.”
The jailer says the health department has cleared the detention center to come out of quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.