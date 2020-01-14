Imonte Owsley commits to Kentucky Wesleyan Football

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After decommitting from Eastern Kentucky University on Friday, Owensboro High School’s dynamic wide receiver Imonte Owsley has decided to stay home and play football for Kentucky Wesleyan.
The senior made the announcement on Monday on his Twitter page after visiting the Panthers program on Saturday.
Although he sat out his senior year due to an ACL injury, Owsley made waves in his time at Owensboro Senior High.
He totaled 981 rush yards and 1,226 receiving yards in his high school career, accounting for 29 touchdowns.
Just minutes after Owsley committed, Owensboro’s Tyren Hayden, a 6′3″ wide receiver also committed to Kentucky Wesleyan.
