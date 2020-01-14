New house bill could increase Indiana teacher pay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana teachers could see their salaries increase by thousands of dollars if a new bill passes through the statehouse this session.
District 77 State Rep. Ryan Hatfield is sponsoring it. Hatfield tells 14 News that House Bill 1158 will increase the teacher minimum pay up to $50,000.
This is the second year Hatfield has filed a teacher pay bill. He tells us that teacher pay here in Indiana drags behind multiple states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.
"Not only are they not making enough money in their paychecks, but we're also asking them to spend their own money things like supplies and necessities for the classroom," said Hatfield.
Hatfield says most teachers that leave the profession in the first three years, and this bill would make it more enticing for them to stay by increasing teacher pay.
