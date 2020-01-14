Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week one.
- Drew Hartz - Owensboro Catholic.
- 17 points
- 8 rebounds
- Bob Nunge - Castle
- 28 points
- 4 out of 9 from three-point
- 4 rebounds
- Khristian Lander - Reitz
- 25 points
- Scored 1,000th point
- Murray Becher - Heritage Hills
- 23 points
- 6 rebounds
- 4 assists
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week one Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
