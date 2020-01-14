EVPL starts Valentines for Veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With February sneaking up on us, what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than writing a special note to local veterans.
For the second straight year, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is asking you to make a valentine or even just write a letter of gratitude to a local veteran at any of its eight locations.
Last year more than 750 valentines were created at EVPL locations, and library officials are hoping to surpass those numbers this year.
“So Valentines for Veterans is a chance for the community to come in and write a valentine to a local veteran," said Heather McKinney, writing and social media specialist. "You can write them a note of thanks, of encouragement, of support, and we have partnered with the local VFW to deliver those valentines to local veterans.”
The Evansville Vanderburgh public libraries will be accepting those valentines starting on Monday and will go on through February 12.
