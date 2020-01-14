Event Center construction well underway in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is coming along on the new Event Center in Newburgh.
The outer skeleton of the building is up, and you can really get a feel for how big the center will be.
If the weather stays clear, we might see the doors open soon. For now, construction is on time for an August opening date.
This week they hired the event center director. His first task will be setting up reservations for the fall.
Until then, there is still a lot to be done, including walls, finalizing the roof, and of course, designing the interior.
Officials think the center will open up a lot of business and fun opportunities for the community.
“We’re really excited about what’s possible with the event center," said Daniel Roach, park board president. "Not just with the event center itself, but the rest of the park as a whole. There is just so much more you can do when you have a large gathering space like that.”
The park board is hoping to host weddings, outdoor concerts and even more movie nights.
They’re also looking to hire part-time workers to help with these potential events.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.