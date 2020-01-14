Evansville looks to end streak vs Indiana St.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up only 64 points per game to MVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.9 percent of his foul shots this season.