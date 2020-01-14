Eagles set for busy stretch of games

• Johnson posts career highs. Less than a week after recording USI’s first double-double of the year with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Southwest Baptist, Johnson was at it again in USI’s win over Indianapolis. Johnson, who had 15 points and six assists in the second half alone, finished the game with a career-high eight assists as well as a career-high tying five steals. She had 18 of her game-high 20 points in the final 20:05 of the game after hitting a three-pointer to end the first half.