City commissioners hold special meeting to vote on annexation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro commissioners are set to hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on the annexation of two more properties.
The first property is on Burlew Drive just off of New Hartford Road. Mayor Watson says on that property there’s a group of medical offices.
The second property is Mallard Landing Loop Apartments located off of Fairview Drive.
Mayor Watson says once the city gets through any incentives used to entice these property owners, the annexation will increase tax revenue for Owensboro.
He says for the city to annex a property it must touch something that's already within the city limits.
Watson says once a piece of property is annexed, the owners will have access to services like the Owensboro Fire Department and the city streets department.
The mayor says the key to the cities growth has to be annexation because Owensboro is a “land-locked community.”
“We have the river to the north, can’t go north, very expensive farmland to the west we can’t afford, if you drive out to South Frederica past Sam’s that’s the flood plain. So unless we annex adjacent property, we can’t grow," said Mayor Watson.
The mayor tells us the city is always looking to grow the community. He says they have plans to annex more land in the future.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.