Arrest made after police chase in Muhlenberg Co.

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County man is facing a long list of charges after a police pursuit.
Kentucky State Police say it it happened Monday evening.
They say a trooper spotted a SUV speeding down KY 81 just south of Bremen.
When he tried to pull the SUV over, troopers say the driver took off, turned onto Gishton Road, and finally stopped on KY 2584.
They say the driver, 37-year-old Steven Minor, was under the influence.
His charges include speeding, reckless driving, fleeing, DUI, wanton endangerment, resisting, and failure to maintain insurance.
