Warming Trend Begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy skies will be dominate most of the week with decent chances for rain Wednesday and Friday. Virtually every day this year has featured above normal temperatures and that will be the theme until Sunday. Snow and bitter cold temps remain missing so far this winter.
Temps this morning remain above freezing in the mid-30’s under mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy this afternoon as high temps climb to 50-degrees. Spotty drizzle will be possible this afternoon through tonight.
Morning clouds Tuesday then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps will surge into the upper 50’s with a small chance of a passing shower. Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Southerly winds will push temps to near record highs in the lower 60’s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.