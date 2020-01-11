Warmer than average, more rain ahead.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures are set to climb into the mid 50s again on Tuesday and Wednesday as another system heads toward the Tri-State. Scattered showers and rain will be possible on Wednesday, mainly over the southern half of the Tri-State. By the end of the week, more rain appears on Friday and Saturday as highs drop back into the 40s and lows return to the upper 30s. Even colder by Sunday and Monday with highs near 30 and lows in the upper teens.