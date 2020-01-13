Vigil to be held Monday evening for baby found dead in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vigil will be held Monday evening for the baby found dead at an Evansville home last week.
Vigil organizers tell 14 News it will be held at 6:30 p.m. outside the home in the 300 block of E. Illinois Street.
The baby’s father, Jacob Bengert, has been charged with murder and is being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail. The mother, Chelsea Marksberry, is also in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on a neglect charge. She’s due back in court on Jan. 15.
Police called the case “probably the worst infant death they’ve ever seen.”
