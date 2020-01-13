Vanderburgh Co. Superior Court judge retiring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County judge is retiring.
According to Governor Holcomb’s office, Judge Robert J. Tornatta will retire on April 3 after 22 years of service.
The governor’s office says they are now beginning the process of selecting a new Superior Court judge for Vanderburgh County. The person selected will complete Judge Tornatta’s term which expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
Applications for the position are now available online at https://www.in.gov/gov/2330.htm and must be submitted by Feb. 12, 2020 by close of business.
