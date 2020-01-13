USI Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Run Well at Vulcan Invite

The 3000-meter final capped off what was a spectacular showing from the Eagles altogether as they claimed the top six spots out of seven and nine out of the top 15. Austin Nolan (8:30.51), Wyat Harmon (8:37.11) and Gavin Prior swept the top three places respectively. Cameron Cox (8:55.90) came in fifth place with Matthew Scales (8:59.29) and Matt Everling (9:00.48) rounding out the top seven.