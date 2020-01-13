USI Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Run Well at Vulcan Invite

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WFIE) - As for the University of Southern Indiana men’s cross country team, Titus Winders and the men’s distance squad put on a show at the UAB Vulcan Invite held in Birmingham, Alabama Saturday.
Tyler Garrett kicked things off for the Screaming Eagles in the 800m finals where he finished fifth with a time of one minute and 58.3 seconds.
The Winders’ brothers, Titus (4:10.94) and Javan (4:22.58); kept the momentum going for the Eagles in the mile where they finished second and seventh respectively. Titus’s mark in the mile was narrowly good enough for a NCAA II provisional mark, which is 4:11.24. Titus is currently the fifth fastest man in the mile for NCAA II after Saturday’s performance.
The 3000-meter final capped off what was a spectacular showing from the Eagles altogether as they claimed the top six spots out of seven and nine out of the top 15. Austin Nolan (8:30.51), Wyat Harmon (8:37.11) and Gavin Prior swept the top three places respectively. Cameron Cox (8:55.90) came in fifth place with Matthew Scales (8:59.29) and Matt Everling (9:00.48) rounding out the top seven.
Up Next: The USI Men’s Track and Field team returns to competition on Jan. 18 at the John Craft Invitational held in Charleston, Illinois.
--USI WOMEN’S X/C--
University of Southern Indiana’s Kaylee Lane and the women’s distance team proved to be impressive at the UAB Vulcan Invite held in Birmingham, Alabama Saturday.
The Freshman, Lane, set the tone for the remainder of the meet with a blazing time of 58.44 in the 400-meter finals which put her into sixth place. Lane’s mark in the 400m was a new USI record besting the previous fastest time of Natalie Clark (59.80) set 15 years ago in 2005.
Jennifer Comastri (5:03.80) and Hope Jones (5:05.57) nabbed the top two spots in the mile to continue to propel the team’s momentum.
The Screaming Eagles dazzled in the 3000m finals with Doriane Langlois (10:18.04), Mckenna Cavanaugh (10:33.42) and Hadley Fisher (10:35.94) took third, fourth and fifth place respectively.
In the field events, Freshman Miranda Anslinger notched a top-ten finish placing eighth with a leap of 5 feet, one inch to close out the day.
Up Next: The USI Women’s Track and Field team shifts their attention to the John Craft Invitational held on Jan. 18 in Charleston, Illinois.
