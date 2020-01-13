Reds, Cardinals to stop in Evansville for MLB caravan tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s caravan season with spring training just a month away, and once again the Reds and Cardinals will make stops here in Evansville this coming weekend.
The Reds will be at Eastland Mall this Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Guests include pitcher Amir Garrett, utility man Josh Van-Meter, minor leaguer Jonathon India, former Red Tom Browning and broadcasters Jim day and Jeff Piecoro.
The Cardinals will be at the USI Screaming Eagles Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m.
They’ll bring players Tyler O-Neil, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Knizer and minor-leaguer Seth Elledge.
They’ll also have former Cardinal Rick Ankiel and Kerry Robinson, plus Spanish broadcaster Polo Ascencio.
