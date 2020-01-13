Plans announced for 2020 Jasper Strassenfest

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Plans for the Jasper Strassenfest were announced on Monday.
The 2020 theme will celebrate higher education and the 50th anniversary of Vincennes University’s Jasper campus.
Also new this year is a festival half-pot drawing with a guaranteed minimum payout of $5,000.
Ticket sales begin on July 6 at the Chamber of Commerce office. You’ll also be able to buy tickets during festival hours.
Stassenfest runs from July 30 through August 2.
