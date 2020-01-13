Neighbor starts candle memorial for 3-month-old child found dead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A small memorial has been formed at the home where police say a three-month-old Evansville child was found dead.
Kenny Branson, a neighbor, said he started the memorial. He said he started it with around six candles. Now, he said several others have added more candles, toys and balloons.
“I felt like it was time to start remembering the life that was lost in this and the tragedy that has happened with it and move on to something more positive with it,” Branson said.
He said he goes over to the display a few times a day to make sure the candles are still lit.
The father, Jacob Bengert, has been charged with murder and is being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail.
The mother, Chelsea Marksberry, is also in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on a neglect charge. She’s due back in court on Jan. 15.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.