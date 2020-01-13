Men’s basketball adds Samari Curtis

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville men’s basketball program has announced the addition of Samari Curtis. The 6-4 guard transfers to Evansville from the University of Nebraska where he saw time in eight games as a freshman with the Huskers before announcing his intent to transfer in December.
Curtis is enrolled at Evansville and started classes on January 13. He will be able to practice with the Purple Aces immediately and will officially be eligible for game participation following the fall semester of 2020. Final exams for the fall end on Thursday, December 17, 2020 and Curtis will be eligible for Evansville’s next game after that date. Curtis will immediately assume the final available scholarship for the UE program.
A native of Xenia, Ohio, Curtis played at Xenia High Scholl where he set the school record with 2,109 points while averaging 33.8 points per game as a senior. Curtis added 7.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game in his final high school season. He was named the 2019 Ohio Mr. Basketball with ESPN.com naming him a 4-star selection. He also ranked among the top 200 recruits in the nation by 247Sports.
As a junior, Curtis averaged 30.4 points and 5.2 assists per game. Over the course of his high school career, Curtis led the Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) in scoring in each of his final three seasons. He was a 3-time All-GWOC and District 9 selection.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.