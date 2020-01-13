Man killed while cutting trees in eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed while cutting trees in eastern Kentucky.
State police said in a statement that they were notified Saturday morning of a logging accident in Letcher County.
An investigation found that a tree cut by workers got stuck in the top of another tree and later fell and struck 25-year-old David Michael Thomas. The Knott County man received fatal injuries.
No one else was hurt.
Police were continuing to investigate.
