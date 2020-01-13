Man arrested after reportedly forcing way into car, demanding driver’s money, deputies say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is in jail after authorities in Daviess County responded to a reported attempted robbery.
Deputies say they were called to a Marathon gas station at West Second Street and Castlen Street around 5:26 Saturday evening. The victim told deputies a man had forced his way into her car and demanded her to start driving.
That suspect, 42-year-old Scott Garrard, reportedly demanded money from the victim and choked her.
That victim was able to run into a convenience store where Garrard chased her.
The clerk ordered Garrard to leave, and the victim told authorities that he left with the victim’s car.
The sheriff’s office says they found the car a day later on Sunday.
They say Garrard was found in a residence in East Daviess County and was arrested for unlawful imprisonment, strangulation and robbery.
