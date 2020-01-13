Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Four dead as severe storm sweeps through southern US
BENTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the U.S. South. Three people were killed in Louisiana, including an elderly couple found near their trailer home Saturday by firefighters. In Texas, one person died when a car flipped into a creek. Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Weather forecasters issued tornado warnings for parts of Mississippi.
Authorities: Kentucky deputy shot in hand at traffic stop
MIDDLE FORK, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky deputy was shot in the hand during a traffic stop and two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, while a third remains at large. The Leslie County Sheriff's Office tells the Courier Journal the deputy was shot in the hand during a routine traffic stop Saturday morning. The deputy's identity hasn't been released. The office says the deputy underwent surgery at the hospital, while one suspect also was being treated for injuries from the incident. Gov. Andy Bershear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron were among those asking for prayers for the deputy.
Kentucky woman charged with murder in possible dog mauling
CONWAY, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is charged with murder in what authorities think was a fatal mauling of a man by a pit bull. Kentucky State Police said Friday they charged 38-year-old Melissa D. Wolke of Mount Vernon in the death of 55-year-old Donald W. Abner of Richmond. Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens says he went to a Conway home Friday for a reported fatal dog attack. Police say they encountered a very aggressive dog near Abner, who had dog bites on his face and head. A trooper fatally shot the dog, which belonged to a woman visiting the home. Autopsies are being performed.
Kentucky State Police seek help finding escaped inmate
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are seeking the public's help in finding an inmate who escaped while on work release. A police news release says they received a call Friday night from the Christian County Detention Center saying that 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks escaped from his work release assignment release at the Senior Citizens Center in Hopkinsville. The 6-foot-tall, 260-pound white man was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket and jeans. He was in prison on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Kentucky congressman draws challenge from prominent attorney
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A prominent attorney has stepped forward to challenge U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky. Todd McMurtry filed on Friday to challenge Massie in the May GOP primary in the 4th District. The solidly Republican district spans the state's northern tier. McMurtry has represented a Kentucky student, Nick Sandmann, who was embroiled in a viral encounter with a Native American activist, in lawsuits over media coverage. McMurtry says he's a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, and says the president can't count on Massie. Massie was first elected to Congress in 2012. His office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Bills respond to Bevin's flurry of last-minute pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have responded to ex-Matt Bevin's flurry of pardons. Bills have been introduced to put checks on gubernatorial pardon powers and ensure victims are notified before their assailants are pardoned. Bevin issued hundreds of pardons between his election defeat and his final day in office on Dec. 9. Several stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers. One proposed constitutional amendment would give crime victims the right to be notified before their assailants are pardoned. Another would strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to an election and the time between an election and inauguration.