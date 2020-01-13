Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RESTAURANT ROBBERY-EMPLOYEES SHOT
2 workers wounded during attempted robbery at restaurant
LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) — Two employees at a suburban Indianapolis restaurant have been shot during an attempted robbery. Police say three men wearing masks entered through the rear door of the Bando restaurant in Lawrence after 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Police say the men encountered the restaurant workers and shot them before fleeing. The victims were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening. Several customers inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting were not hurt. The shooting occurred in the back of the restaurant, away from the dining area. No arrests have been made.
BOY SHOT-FORT WAYNE
Police: Shots fired into Fort Wayne home wound boy, 8
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy has been wounded after gunshots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home. The boy was shot early Sunday morning in his shoulder and chest area. Fort Wayne police say a doctor listed the boy’s wound as life-threatening. A preliminary investigation shows gunshots were fired from outside the home about 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests have been made.
LILLY ENDOWMENT-GRANTS
Lilly Endowment awards $54.7M to groups that aid kids, youth
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thirteen groups that serve children and young people across central Indiana have landed $54.7 million in grants from the Lilly Endowment Inc. aimed at boosting their long-term financial sustainability. The endowment says that the Indianapolis-based groups getting the funding provide services that support children, teenagers and young adults and their families. The foundation says the grants are designed to help each of the groups build stronger financial futures and resiliency so they can have a lasting impact on the youths they serve. The grants range in amount from $1 million to $7.5 million.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-VOTING HOURS
Questions raised over bill to extend Indiana voting hours
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — County clerks are worried a proposal for extending Indiana’s Election Day voting time by two hours would make it more difficult to find enough poll workers. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola would change Indiana’s current 6 p.m. closing time to 8 p.m. Wesco says Kentucky and Hawaii are the only other states with poll closing times that early. Supporters of extended voting hours say they believed it could help boost Indiana’s voting turnout that has been among the country’s lowest.
BEACHES CLOSED-SPILL
Indiana steelmaker denies manipulating test data after spill
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A steelmaker in Indiana is denying manipulating results from toxic readings that were required after a chemical spill killed more than 3,000 fish last year. The Post-Tribune reports state regulators claim that ArcelorMittal's steel plant is redoing daily ammonia and cyanide tests, reporting the lower score. An Indiana Department of Environmental Management official says the company's attempt to redo daily tests “undermines the integrity” of its self-disclosures. ArcelorMittal denies all allegations. The steelmaker was required to do daily testing after the spill of cyanide and ammonia led to the fish kill and prompted closures of beaches along Lake Michigan.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-REDISTRICTING
Indiana redistricting critics keeping up push for changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Critics of how Indiana politicians dice up the state for congressional and legislative districts know they are running out of time for changing that process with the once-a-decade U.S. census less than three months away. Those advocating for a revamp of Indiana’s redistricting procedures have been frustrated for several years in attempts to find support among Republicans who have supermajority command of the Indiana Legislature. Advocates are backing bills for what they call a more transparent process for next year's redistricting. But the leaders of the House and Senate election committees aren't planning to take action during the 2020 session.
LOST WEDDING RING RETURNED
Indiana man reunited with his late wife's lost wedding ring
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man who spent months heartbroken after losing his late wife's wedding ring has been reunited with the gold band thanks to a posting on social media. Charles McNally was shopping in September when the wedding ring his wife of 56 years, Barbara, had worn until her death in 2018 slipped off his finger. The Richmond man and his family repeatedly searched stores for the missing ring but to no avail. But the Palladium-Item reports that a woman who'd found the ring in a Walmart store saw a Facebook posting McNally's daughter made about the lost ring. She returned it to McNally on Monday.
T25-OHIO ST-INDIANA
Green, Phinisee lead Indiana past No. 11 Ohio State 66-54
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee gave Indiana's offense the early jolt it needed and Devonte Green finished strong to help Indiana hold off No. 11 Ohio State 66-54. Green had 19 points Saturday and Phinisee wound up with 13 in his first start of the season. Indiana took control with a 12-0 run late in the second half and the Buckeyes never recovered. The Hoosiers have won two straight. Ohio State lost its fourth in a row and got 15 points from Andre Wesson.