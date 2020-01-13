Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Critics of how Indiana politicians dice up the state for congressional and legislative districts know they are running out of time for changing that process with the once-a-decade U.S. census less than three months away. Those advocating for a revamp of Indiana’s redistricting procedures have been frustrated for several years in attempts to find support among Republicans who have supermajority command of the Indiana Legislature. Advocates are backing bills for what they call a more transparent process for next year's redistricting. But the leaders of the House and Senate election committees aren't planning to take action during the 2020 session.