Hernandez, Smith talk about playing at Bosse Field at annual Night of Memories

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was quite the day out at the Vanderburgh County 4H Center for the annual Night of Memories. The headling out of town guests were Keith Hernandez and Lee Smith.
Hernandez starred at first base for the Cardinals and Mets while Smith was a dominant reliever mostly with the Cubs, Cardinals and also a few other teams.
However, they both made stops at Bosse Field in the minor leagues.
Hernandez came through Evansville back in 1974 and 1975 when the Tulsa Oilers faced the old Triplets.
Smith played against the Triplets back in 1980 as a part of the Wichita Aeros.
Both of them remember their stops at Bosse Field.
“I played at Bosse field, had two series here, actually hit a home run here, hit it down the right-field line and it went over the railroad tracks, so how about that!” said Hernandez. “I got a chance to drive by the park, so I haven’t been back in Evansville since 1975, so I vaguely remember the park; it’s a long time ago, but it did bring back memories.”
“I was in Wichita with the Cubs, and we came through here,” said Smith. “Jim Leyland was manager, and we had some great managers in this league, man, because Tony LaRussa was in Des Moines with the White Sox. Things like that, but you just think about the caliber of players. I think that all those guys that I can remember playing against in that league ended up coming to the big leagues.”
