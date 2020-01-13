Father pleads not guilty in death of infant son

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville father accused of murdering his three month old son was arraigned Monday.
Jacob Bengert pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered there be no bond.
Bengert was arrested last week after his baby was found dead a home on E. Illinois Street.
The coroner says he died of massive blunt force trauma.
14 News’ Jessica Costello was in the court room where Bengert made a video appearance.
She says he showed no emotion during the hearing.
His next court date is set for Monday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m.
A vigil is set outside the home in the 300 block of E. Illinois Street Monday night at 6:30 p.m.
Police called the case “probably the worst infant death they’ve ever seen.”
