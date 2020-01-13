Eickhoff signs minor league deal with San Diego Padres

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2019 was a frustrating season for Mater Dei alum Jerad Eickhoff.
After recovering from the nerve issue in his pitching hand in 2018, he got off to a great start with a 1.50 ERA through five starts.
However, he began to struggle from May into June and the Phillies moved him to the bullpen. Shortly thereafter he was put on the disabled list with a different injury, biceps tendinitis. He was eventually shut down for the year.
Then at the season’s end, the Phillies released him.
14 Sports spoke with Eickhoff Saturday at the Night of Memories and Jerad told us about his next stop.
“They non-tendered me a contract for this upcoming year, which basically put me on the open market to teams, and I actually just signed over Christmas with the Padres, San Diego Padres. It was a minor league deal, so I’ll be going to big league camp and trying to win a job out of camp, so it’ll be two months in Arizona and see what happens there,” Eickhoff said. “I got a lot of connections from former Rangers executives, and the manager now with the Padres, I know pretty well from the Rangers organization, so I’m gonna be under some familiar eyes out there, so I’m looking forward to getting connected with them again and showing them what I can do.”
Eickhoff says he’s excited to sign with the Padres because Petco Park is pitcher-friendly.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.