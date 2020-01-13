Eickhoff signs minor league deal with San Diego Padres

“They non-tendered me a contract for this upcoming year, which basically put me on the open market to teams, and I actually just signed over Christmas with the Padres, San Diego Padres. It was a minor league deal, so I’ll be going to big league camp and trying to win a job out of camp, so it’ll be two months in Arizona and see what happens there,” Eickhoff said. “I got a lot of connections from former Rangers executives, and the manager now with the Padres, I know pretty well from the Rangers organization, so I’m gonna be under some familiar eyes out there, so I’m looking forward to getting connected with them again and showing them what I can do.”