Dawson Springs getting $1 million grant for sewer rehab project

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Department for Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Dennis Keene announced a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the city of Dawson Springs to analyze and repair its sewer system.
Officials with the Governor’s office say the Dawson Springs waste water treatment plant (WWTP) issued two bans in 2017 stopping the extension of existing sewer lines and preventing new connections to the municipal water system, stopping both commercial and residential customers from joining.
“I believe every Kentuckian should have access to a reliable sewer system,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am pleased we could start out on our mission to improve critical infrastructure needs right here in west Kentucky and Dawson Springs.”
The city will use the CDBG funding to collect and analyze data on the flow of the current system, use the results to repair and clean damaged sewer lines and manholes, and to make updates to improve water quality.
“Properly managing wastewater treatment services is vitally important for all Kentuckians,” said DLG Commissioner Keene. “I am very pleased this project will make critical infrastructure upgrades for nearly 1,000 Kentuckians.”
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley added, “We are very appreciative in receiving the CDBG and other funding. This will allow our city to rehab our sewer system and help us grow as a community. Without this funding, the city would be required to charge outrageous rates on sewer usage, putting a burden on its residents. With this grant we are looking forward to future growth and development.”
Senator C.B. Embry expressed appreciation for the funding.
“It’s important that we continue to address our water and sewer system needs,” said Senator Embry. “This grant funding will provide the city of Dawson Springs – specifically hardworking City Water & Sewer System employees – with the tools needed to make improvements to the sewer system. I’m grateful for the allocation of these funds and the revitalization it will bring to Dawson Springs.”
Rep. Myron Dossett said, “I am pleased to learn that Hopkins County has received the resources needed to make necessary and important repairs to our sewer system. This will greatly improve the lives of the residents of this beautiful community “
“I am happy to learn that vital infrastructure projects are getting the attention they need,” said Rep. Jim Gooch. “This project will ensure that our wastewater systems in Hopkins County remain intact and functioning properly.”
