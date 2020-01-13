10 arrests made during Wayne Co. drug sweep

WAYNE CO., IL. (WFIE) - Several people are facing meth related charges after a round up in Wayne County, Illinois.
The Sheriff says they come after a long investigation, and there are warrants for more arrests.
Along with the Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield Police, The Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, the Wayne County Drug Task Force, and the Wayne City Police Department were involved with the investigation.
The names of those arrested are Kimberly Charles, Brynden Payton, Deacon Baker, Maycee Randolph-Bailey, Dave Kunce, Ace Haygood, Ronald Stark, Teesha Jennings, Eddie Morton, and Andy Bailey.
Mug shots are here in this slide show:
