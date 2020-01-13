Affidavit: Driver with BAC 5 times legal limit arrested after crashing into vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he was more than five times the legal limit when he crashed head-on into another vehicle.
It happened Sunday around 6:39 p.m. when the Evansville Police Department responded to an accident with injuries at Theater Drive and Morgan Avenue.
Officers who arrived on scene say they spoke with 33-year-old Jeremy Moschner of Evansville while he was still in his vehicle. The affidavit states that Moschner had hit another vehicle at the intersection.
Moschner told officers that he had been drinking before the accident, saying he had two tall cans of Budwiser and two shots of bourbon.
According to Evansville police, a witness informed officers that she was behind Moschner at a stoplight. When the light turned green, the witness told officers she got mad because Moschner didn’t start driving right away, and she thought he was on his phone.
The witness then stated that Moschner did take off and turned the wheel, running head-on into a woman’s car.
EPD officers say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Moschner. They say he was unsteady on his feet and asked the officer to hold his hand to walk him across the street.
According to the arrest affidavit, Moschner agreed to take a portable breath test and had a blood-alcohol level of .449.
Moschner was taken to Deaconess hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
