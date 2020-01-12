Stomach bug impacting Henderson Co. Detention Center

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re learning that Saturday’s storms knocked out power at the Henderson Co. Detention Center, according to Jailer Amy Brady.
Brady tells us that lightning took out the transformer at the jail and caused phone lines to go down.
She also says that the stomach bug has affected more than half of the inmate population with virus-like symptoms.
Brady tells 14 News that flu and major infectious disease have already been ruled out through lab testing.
Bady says they are taking major precautionary measures and disinfecting the facility according to the guidelines provided through the state.
The detention center has a local doctor who they say is on top of the situation.
