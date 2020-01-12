Saturday’s rainfall breaks century-old record for Evansville

By Jared Goffinet and Jeff Lyons | January 12, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 12:44 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A century-old record for daily rainfall was broken on Saturday.

According to our Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons, 1.97″ of rain was recorded as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Evansville Regional Airport. That total eclipsed the previous record of 1.94″ rain in one day for Evansville, which was set in 1913.

The National Weather Service in Paducah reports a range of 2-5″ of rainfall across the region from Thursday through Saturday.

While rain or snow is expected to be back at the end of next week, we will get a few days of near 60-degree temperatures.

